Today Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.