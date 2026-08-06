Today Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.