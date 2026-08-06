In Lake County, an INDOT contractor will begin an intersection improvement project at State Road 2 and the west junction of State Road 55 on or after Wednesday, August 12.

State Road 55 will be closed to the north of State Road 2 to 179th Pl during construction, with no access to State Road 2. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow U.S. 231, I-65 and State Road 2. State Road 2 will remain one lane in each direction at the intersection, but travel lanes will be narrowed and shifted south to make room for the work zone.

Intersection improvements will include dedicated turn lanes, resurfacing, signage and pavement markings. Construction will be ongoing through mid-October.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.