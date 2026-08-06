The Michigan City Art League is pleased to announce its Fall session of classes. The Art League is dedicated to offering a variety of art classes taught by local artists that are affordable for the public. Annual membership dues are $25, and each semester class fee (for 12 weeks of classes) is $35. Classes are held on Thursday evenings from 6:00 till 9:00PM in the cafeteria at Queen of All Saints Catholic School,which can be accessed through the parking lot behind the school (1715 E Barker Ave), Michigan City.

Membership and class fees may be paid to the Art League, P.O. Box 9720,Michigan City In 46360 or paid the first day of class. All levels of skill are welcome at these classes (beginner, intermediate and advanced). Materials needed for classes will be listed and emailed to class participants before the class. We have some supplies we can share at class, and some may be purchased for a small fee.For more information or if you are planning on joining for the first time contact Kadie O’Connor at 219-214-2349 or Betty Thomas at 219-877-5343.