MICHIGAN CITY, IN — Save the Dunes has received a $625,000 grant from the National Park Foundation (NPF) to support the Indiana Dunes National Park in deploying sensors and data systems that provide real-time, predictive parking availability for beach parking lots and improve the visitor experience. This is one of the first grants awarded by NPF as part of a new, dedicated effort to support innovation to strengthen parks, expand what is possible, and ensure these extraordinary places endure for generations. Read NPF’s full press release here.

Save the Dunes, in partnership with Indiana Dunes National Park, will launch our Indiana Dunes Smart Parking Initiative, an effort designed to reduce traffic congestion, improve safety and mobility, and create a more predictable and welcoming experience for the park’s approximately 2.65 million annual visitors. Beginning fall 2026, the project will install parking occupancy technology at six high-use beach and trail parking areas and deploy up to eight portable message signs to guide visitors toward available parking before they enter congested community roadways; the system is tentatively scheduled to launch before Memorial Day weekend in May 2027. Once implemented, the project will deliver parking and travel updates through both roadside signage and a publicly accessible data system, ensuring that visitors can make informed decisions regardless of their mobility needs, digital connectivity, or level of advance planning. This multi-channel approach will support more equitable access while strengthening long-term, region-wide coordination of visitor traffic across the Indiana Dunes.

“This is one of several major initiatives we are leading this year to deepen our support of Indiana Dunes National Park. This grant represents the first phase of what we hope will become a transformational, multi-year investment in the park. As one of the National Park’s longest-standing partners, we understand that parking and congestion challenges have affected both the park and surrounding communities for decades. After years of study, planning, and collaboration, we believe this investment will meaningfully improve public access while enhancing the visitor experience for the nearly 3 million people who visit Indiana Dunes National Park each year,” said Save the Dunes Executive Director Betsy Maher.

“By providing real-time parking information, this project will help visitors plan ahead, reduce congestion and enjoy a safer, more seamless experience at Indiana Dunes. We are grateful to the National Park Foundation and Save the Dunes for investing in an innovative solution that will benefit both the park and our surrounding communities,” said Indiana Dunes National Park Acting Superintendent Leo Lestino.

About Us

For over 70 years, Save the Dunes has been a leading force in protecting the unique natural heritage of Northwest Indiana. As an official partner of Indiana Dunes National Park, we work to advance shared goals in land preservation, habitat restoration, and public access — ensuring the dunes are protected for future generations to enjoy. Join us at savedunes.org.