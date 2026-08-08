Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%.