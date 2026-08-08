21st Annual Hoosier Star will take place on Saturday September 12th, 7pm CDT at the La Porte Civic Auditorium

The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra will present its 21st annual Hoosier Star event on Saturday, September 12, 7pm (CDT) at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte.

Ten finalists (five adult & five youth) have been chosen to perform at Hoosier Star in front of the LCSO. They are:

ADULT DIVISION

Anaya Cunningham, La Porte

Tenley Edvardson, Schererville

Kurt Gillins, Valparaiso

Wrigley Hemphill, La Porte

Grace Ott, La Porte

YOUTH DIVISION

Olivia Branco, La Porte

Selah Branco, La Porte

Nick Oss, La Porte

Halyn Pumroy, La Porte

Nolan Temples, Osceola

These ten finalists will compete for the title of “Hoosier Star” in each category. First Prize for both the Youth and Adult Divisions is $1,000 with 2nd Prize being $500.

There will be a panel of three judges for the event and every one in attendance will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite youth and adult finalist.