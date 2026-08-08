21st Annual Hoosier Star will take place on Saturday September 12th, 7pm CDT at the La Porte Civic Auditorium
The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra will present its 21st annual Hoosier Star event on Saturday, September 12, 7pm (CDT) at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte.
Ten finalists (five adult & five youth) have been chosen to perform at Hoosier Star in front of the LCSO. They are:
ADULT DIVISION
Anaya Cunningham, La Porte
Tenley Edvardson, Schererville
Kurt Gillins, Valparaiso
Wrigley Hemphill, La Porte
Grace Ott, La Porte
YOUTH DIVISION
Olivia Branco, La Porte
Selah Branco, La Porte
Nick Oss, La Porte
Halyn Pumroy, La Porte
Nolan Temples, Osceola
These ten finalists will compete for the title of “Hoosier Star” in each category. First Prize for both the Youth and Adult Divisions is $1,000 with 2nd Prize being $500.
There will be a panel of three judges for the event and every one in attendance will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite youth and adult finalist.
Join the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra as we open our 54th season with Hoosier Star! La Porte County Symphony Orchestra #wims #whfb
See less