VALPARAISO, Ind. — The MAAC Foundation celebrated the graduation of its first Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) class on Thursday, August 6, 2026 in the Heroes’ Hangout building on the MAAC campus. Nine students successfully completed the program, marking an important milestone in the MAAC’s continued expansion of first responder training opportunities.

Lead EMR Instructor Michael Parks, NREMT-Paramedic, Primary Instructor (PI), as well as his fellow instructors, provided students with the foundational knowledge and practical skills needed to deliver immediate, lifesaving care during medical emergencies. These Emergency Medical Responders are now equipped with the knowledge and necessary skills to perform basic life-saving interventions at emergency scenes until more advanced medical personnel arrive, acting as a critical link between an incident and the health care system.

“Leading the MAAC Foundation’s first EMR class was a tremendous privilege. These students demonstrated dedication, teamwork and a genuine commitment to helping others. They now have the skills and confidence to provide critical care when every second matters, and I am incredibly proud of what they accomplished,” said Parks.

Funding provided by the United Way of Northwest Indiana helped lower the cost of the program for applicants, making this valuable training more accessible to members of the community.

“The inaugural EMR class represented another important step in the MAAC Foundation’s mission to strengthen emergency response throughout Northwest Indiana,” said Nicole Gladstone, President and CEO of the MAAC Foundation. “This milestone comes as we prepare to open new, dedicated training space and expand EMS programming in our HQ facility. We are grateful to the United Way of Northwest Indiana for helping reduce financial barriers for participants in this course and investing in individuals who are prepared to serve their communities when they are needed most.”

The graduates of the MAAC Foundation’s first Emergency Medical Responder class were:

Cody A. Fladeland

John A. Hawkins

Douglas R. Heurich

Walt F. Lourens

David I. Martin

Gary T. Miller

Kenneth D. Sandine

Stuart D. Summers

Stanton B. Ward

The MAAC Foundation congratulates each graduate on this achievement and looks forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in their departments and communities.

Campus is transforming the landscape of First Responder training across Northwest Indiana, the state, and the country. With a comprehensive, inclusive campus, they provide access for all First Responders – EMT personnel, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and K9 officers – to train at their state-of-the-art facility at no cost. The MAAC is a top provider of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training with more than 15 buildings, such as classroom space, residential structures, a live burn building, a flashover chamber, and a 4-story tower. Additionally, the facility boasts over 40 tactical props spread across 30+ acres. For more information about the MAAC Foundation and how to help make a safer community as a first responder or community member, visit The MAAC Foundation, First Responder TrainingCampusis transforming the landscape of First Responder training across Northwest Indiana, the state, and the country. With a comprehensive, inclusive campus, they provide accessforall First Responders – EMT personnel, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and K9 officers – to train at theirstate-of-the-artfacility at no cost. The MAAC is a top provider of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training with more than 15 buildings, such as classroom space, residential structures, a live burn building, a flashover chamber, and a 4-story tower. Additionally, the facility boasts over 40 tactical props spread across 30+ acres. For more information about the MAAC Foundation and how to help make a safer community as a first responder or community member, visit www.maacfoundation.org to learn about our services or volunteer.

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