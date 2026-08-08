Ramp and lane closures to begin for construction
In Lake County, improvements are scheduled to begin next week at the I-80/94 and State Road 53/Broadway interchange. Work is expected to begin on or after Thursday, August 13 and continue through late November. During the closure, crews will reconfigure the entrance and exit ramps to eastbound I-80/94. As part of the closure, crews will close the right lane and outside shoulder of I-80/94, shifting traffic to the inside shoulder. Four lanes of traffic will be open most of the time.
Overnight Thursday, Aug. 13 (8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.)
- Eastbound I-80/94 reduced to two lanes from Richard Gordon Hatcher Blvd./Grant St. through the I-65 interchange.
- Ramps from northbound and southbound S.R. 53/Broadway to eastbound I-80/94 closed
- Ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to S.R. 53/Broadway closed
- Alternating single lane closures on northbound and southbound Broadway
- Eastbound I-80/94 traffic shifted to inside shoulder from Richard Gordon Hatcher Blvd./Grant St. through the I-65 interchange. Outside shoulder closed, 4 lanes of traffic maintained.
Signed detours will be in place. Drivers on S.R. 53/Broadway accessing eastbound I-80/94 will be directed to westbound I-80/94 and utilize the interchange at Richard Gordon Hatcher Blvd./ Grant St. to access eastbound I-80/94.
Drivers on eastbound I-80/94 accessing S.R. 53/Broadway will be directed to continue on eastbound I-80/94 and utilize the interchange at Central Ave. to take westbound I-80/94 to Broadway.
During the closure, crews will install a new traffic signal to improve traffic flow for vehicles entering and exiting I-80/I-94 and traveling along Broadway. The existing northbound entrance ramp on Broadway will be removed as part of the project.
Future interchange improvements include extending the auxiliary lane between Richard Gordon Hatcher Blvd./Grant St. and Broadway into a continuous fifth lane, creating additional room for safer merging movements.
Significant progress is expected throughout 2026, with the remaining interchange work anticipated to be completed in 2027.Actual dates and anticipated work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances occur. Check for schedule updates at 511in.org or the INDOT TrafficWise mobile app.