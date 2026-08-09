Foo Fighters at Soldier Field was awesome last night. The breeze off the Lake, music, atmosphere was electric. Dave Grohl and the crew ripped through a 3 hour show, 27 songs that included a journey through 30 plus years from the opening track All My Life, into gems like The Pretender, Times Like These, Rope, Stacked Actors, My Hero, Learn to Fly, Walk, Best of You, Everlong to name a few. At one point in the midst of the show the band used a mini stage which we loved. Sound was decent last night. Visuals good. Norma and I were chatting on the way out of there in crazy traffic and were thinking Best Shows for sound we have seen through the decades at Soldier Field on a quick list included Pink Floyd, The Grateful Dead, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, U2, Taylor Swift to name a few. Love the Music and experience. You have to really want to see an artist to deal with the Soldier Field experience. Overall a wonderful evening.