Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.