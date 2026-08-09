A total of 57 non-profit organizations across Indiana will receive a boost through $357,000 in funding from Franciscan Health’s Social Impact Partnership Program (SIPP) for community health improvement programs.

SIPP is a community health enrichment program that builds partnerships with nonprofit health and human service agencies providing services in at-risk communities served by Franciscan Health. The goal of the program is to foster long-term relationships with community providers to better address significant health issues among vulnerable populations.

“We are excited to build on the previous success of this program with new and returning partners,” said Kate Hill-Johnson, administrative director of Community Health Improvement for Franciscan Health. “Together, we are offering vital services, access to healthcare and building capacity for goods and services that support health for all.”

A committee of local Franciscan Health leaders selected the funding recipients in each geographic region. Awardees were selected based on program applications demonstrating their ability to address priority health needs and health equity based on Franciscan’s Community Health Needs Assessment process. Priority health needs as defined by Franciscan Health include chronic disease prevention and management, healthy relationships and mental wellness.

Recipient organizations will collaborate with Franciscan’s Community Health Improvement team to ensure that program effectiveness aligns with the organization’s stated goals. Participation includes orientation and regular progress reports to be considered for future funding and support.

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Central Indiana

· Archdiocese of Indianapolis, Hispanic Ministry Office

· Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Indiana

· Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County

· Burmese American Community Institute

· Catholic Charities of Indianapolis

· Chin Community of Indiana

· Churches in Mission

· CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions

· Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

· Indiana Immunization Coalition

· Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

· Reins to Recovery

Northern Indiana – Lake Co.

· Boys & Girls Club of Greater NWI

· Chicagoland Immigrant Welcome Network

· Community Help Network, Inc.

· Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center

· Haven House, Inc.

· Hope Christian Church

· Indiana Medicaid Help, Inc.

· Indiana Women in Need (IWIN)

· InnerMission

· Meals on Wheels of NWI, Inc.

· Mental Health America of NWI

· NERD Youth Services, Inc.

· New Hope Too Community Center

· St. Jude Domestic Violence Shelter

· St. Mary Catholic Church

· St. Michael’s

· The Caring Place, Inc.

· The Villages of Indiana, Inc.

· TradeWinds Services, Inc.

· Veteran Impact Services, Inc.

Northern Indiana – LaPorte Co.

· Dunebrook, Inc.

· Healing with Human Connection, Inc.

· Hilltop Neighborhood House

· Nest Community Shelter

· Open Door Community Alliance, Inc.

· Sacred Heart Food Pantry at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception

· The Salvation Army of Michigan City

· We All In Recovery, Inc.

Western Indiana

· Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Greater Lafayette

· Boys & Girls Club of Montgomery County

· Central Catholic Jr. Sr. High School

· Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana

· Food Finders Food Bank

· GracePoint Resource Center

· Hanna Community Center

· Lafayette Family YMCA

· Lafayette Transitional Housing, Inc.

· Montgomery County Free Clinic

· Montgomery County Youth Services, Inc.

· Montgomery County Free Clinic

· Montgomery County Youth Services, Inc.

· Pink Ribbon Connection

· Fase Families for Children – Central Indiana

· The Arts Federation

· Tippecanoe County CASA