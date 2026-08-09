In St. Joseph County, there will be lane closures on Mayflower Road (old State Road 123) between Sample Street and State Road 23 beginning on or after Monday, August 10.

Mayflower Road will have alternating lane closures for up to three weeks for resurfacing operations at the U.S. 20/31 bypass. Short-term ramp closures will occur at the interchange when resurfacing the driving lane in front of each ramp. These closures will be in place for several hours until the surface has cooled, so motorists should be prepared to seek alternate routes.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.