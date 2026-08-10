Today A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.