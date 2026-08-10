Join us this summer for our 44th Lubeznik Arts Festival (LAF)! LAF is one of the highlights of summer in Northwest Indiana! Taking place on LCA’s grounds, just steps away from Lake Michigan, LAF connects festival-goers to our dynamic programming and exhibitions. During this year’s festival, we’ll have 80+ artists, food vendors, indoor exhibitions, family activities and live demos. LCA’s summer blockbuster exhibition, Kindred Spirits: Margaret Wharton and Betsy Odom, will also be on display inside LCA.

Saturday Admission: $5

Free for LCA members, kids 16 and under, military and veterans

Sunday Admission: FREE Family day thanks to McDonald’s of La Porte County

*Service Animals Only* Time: 10 AM-5 PM (Central)

Check out www.lubeznikcenter.org for more information. #wims #whfb