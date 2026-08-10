JASPER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co Inc will conduct overnight lane closures on I-65 between State Road 14 and State Road 114 during the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting on or after Monday, August 10. There will be alternating lane closures between mile marker 215 to 218 Monday through Friday evenings for three weeks. Crews will be conducting bridge work at C.R. 1000 W over I-65, with I-65 reduced to one lane overnight to safely access the bridge structure. Construction will be ongoing on I-65 to the north and south of State Road 114 through late fall and will include the following projects: Bridge superstructure replacement at Yeoman (Martindale) Ditch just south of State Road 114

Bridge deck overlay on C.R. 1000 W over I-65

Bridge deck overlay on C.R. 600 S/Bunkum Rd over I-65

Pipe lining at the ramp from State Road 114 to southbound I-65 I-65 will maintain two travel lanes in each direction during construction, with overnight lane closures used as needed to reconfigure the work zone setup or for other construction tasks. The C.R. 1000 W and C.R. 600 S bridges over I-65 will be closed during work in those locations with local detours posted. This work zone on I-65 is part of INDOT’s worksite speed control pilot program, known as Safe Zones. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.