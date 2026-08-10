News Release La Porte County Sheriff’s Office:

For 43 years, a calm, reliable, and exceptionally knowledgeable presence has occupied the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office Maintenance Garage. For more than three-plus decades, this gentleman led the team of technicians while overseeing the day-to-day operations of the agency’s garage. Today, he closes his office door one final time and begins a well-earned retirement while looking forward to enjoying a long-awaited free schedule.

Bob Parks began his career with the Sheriff’s Office on January 3, 1983. Over the course of four decades, Bob completed thousands of oil changes, brake jobs, tire replacements, and countless other repairs that come with maintaining a busy law enforcement fleet.

Through it all, one principle never changed—no vehicle left the garage if it still had a safety issue. Ensuring deputies had safe, reliable vehicles to perform their duties was always Bob’s highest priority.

Bob also played an instrumental role as the maintenance garage evolved over the years, including the transition into the current facility located on Zigler Road. His knowledge, experience, and leadership helped guide the fleet through decades of technological changes and continued growth.

Whether it was responding to a patrol vehicle needing immediate roadside attention or opening the garage after hours, Bob made himself available to the Patrol Division 24 hours a day, seven days a week. His commitment to the agency never stopped when the workday ended.

Major Patrick Cicero stated, “Bob’s commitment cannot be measured simply by the years he served. He took tremendous pride in his work, always putting the safety of our deputies first, and was someone we could depend on at any hour of the day. His experience, work ethic, and dedication will be greatly missed.”

Beyond the daily operations of the garage, Bob worked tirelessly to coordinate the purchasing, outfitting, striping, wiring, and preparation of hundreds of new agency vehicles.

While much of Bob’s work occurred out of the public eye, every deputy who climbed behind the wheel of a patrol vehicle benefited from his dedication and craftsmanship.

Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg stated, “Bob devoted more than four decades to keeping our fleet safe, reliable, and mission ready. His professionalism, integrity, and dedication have had a lasting impact on this agency and every deputy who has driven one of our vehicles. We are incredibly grateful for his service and wish Bob and Patti nothing but the very best in retirement together.”

Bob plans to spend the days ahead working on his to-do list around his residence, attending his grandchildren’s activities, and traveling, all while spending quality time with Patti.

Enjoy retirement, Bob!