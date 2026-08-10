On August 6th, at 4:49 PM, Deputies Xavier Biggerstaff and Julian Sanchez were exiting Terrace Acres Mobile Home Park onto US 20. Deputy Biggerstaff observed a GMC sport utility vehicle (SUV) traveling west on US 20. He recognized the vehicle and it also being associated with 30-year-old Jacob A. GILMORE. Deputy Biggerstaff knew that GILMORE was a wanted person by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office for Invasion of Privacy (Level 6 Felony) and Domestic Battery (Class A Misdemeanor).

Deputy Biggerstaff observed a traffic violation once directly behind the vehicle. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of US 20 and County Line Road. The vehicle stopped a short time later. But as Deputy Biggerstaff was preparing to exit his vehicle, the GMC suddenly accelerated and began traveling south on County Line Road triggering a motor vehicle pursuit (MVP).

While giving chase of the fleeing vehicle, Deputy Biggerstaff was able to positively identify the driver as GILMORE due to him looking back in the driver’s side mirror of the SUV. The MVP traveled along several roadways in Coolspring, New Durham, Scipio, Clinton, Cass, and Dewey Townships.

After crossing the county, fleeing from the north to the south, GILMORE turned onto Horseshoe Bend Road, also known as Millers Lane. The SUV left the roadway and became partially submerged in a waterway. GILMORE was given instructions by deputies, however he refused to comply. He even proceeded to light a glass pipe and begin smoking from it. GILMORE eventually exited the SUV and began to swim further away from deputies in the murky water.

Deputies Biggerstaff, Jet Balenia, and Austin Wells entered the water moments after GILMORE went under and did not resurface. Deputy Wells located GILMORE, brought him to the surface, and swam toward the shoreline. Once back on land, medical attention was immediately provided to GILMORE. After regaining consciousness, GILMORE was taken into custody. Even after such, GILMORE attempted to flee again on foot.

GILMORE was transported for treatment and remains in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.

GILMORE was arrested for the following offenses:

Resisting Law Enforcement, L5 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, L6 Felony

Possession of Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, L6 Felony

Public Administration-Escape, L6 Felony

Criminal Recklessness, Class A Misd.

Aggressive Driving, Class A Misd.

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C-Misd.

Operating While Intoxicated, Class C-Misd. X’2

Arrest Warrant (see above)

Assisting: Sergeant Keith Wilson, Deputies Alexander Nolan and Adam Needles, Starke County Sheriff’s Office, Westville Police Department, LaPorte County EMS, La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department, John’s Garage

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Prior Mugshot – May of 2026