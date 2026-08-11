The Chesterton Police Department are now accepting applications for the Chesterton Police Department’s 2nd Annual Citizen Police Academy (CPA).

This free, 7-week program will run 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 evenings from 𝟔𝐏𝐌-𝟗𝐏𝐌, 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟕𝐭𝐡 – 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟖𝐭𝐡. Participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at CPD operations with both classroom and hands-on activities.



Topics include K9, Drone, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Investigations, Crime Scene, Patrol Operations, SWAT, and many more! Snacks and refreshments will be provided.



Applicants must be 18 or older and live, work, or worship in Chesterton. 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝟏𝟓 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬.



Pick up an application at CPD or by scanning the QR code on the flyer. 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟒𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝟒:𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐌.



We look forward to meeting you and building stronger connections with our community!



Questions? Contact Assistant Chief Cisco Rodriguez at 219-926-1136 or frodriguez@chestertonin.org