Check out the stacked card planned for when OVW Wrestling returns to the Civic Auditorium on Friday, August 14! Bring the entire family for an epic night of high-flying action featuring the country’s best up-and-coming pro wrestlers.
Balcony seats start as low as $12.50! Reserved Tables and Floor General Admission available for $35 per person. Card subject to change. Doors open at 6 p.m., bell time at 7. Purchase tickets at https://ticketscandy.com/e/ovw-returns-to-civic-18337. Tickets also available at the Civic Auditorium Office. For more information on OVW, visit www.ovwrestling.com. #OVW #ProWrestlin