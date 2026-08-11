First class of medical students begins in 2030

CROWN POINT, Ind. – Franciscan Alliance broke ground Monday on the Franciscan Alliance School of Osteopathic Medicine, which is slated to open in 2030.

The groundbreaking ceremony included a blessing by The Most Rev. Robert McClory, bishop of the Diocese of Gary, as well as comments by Franciscan leaders, board members and local and state dignitaries.

“Expanding our healthcare ministry with the addition of the Franciscan Alliance School of Osteopathic Medicine will benefit the community, Region, state of Indiana and beyond,” Franciscan Alliance President and CEO Kevin Leahy said. “We are thankful to be able to bring this project to fruition with the support of our stakeholders and partners.”

The Franciscan Alliance School of Osteopathic Medicine is being constructed by Tonn and Blank Construction on a 100-acre campus at the northeast corner of Interstate 65 and U. S. 231, just north of Franciscan Health Crown Point. Tonn and Blank Construction plans to partner with developers interested in bringing associated retail and student housing to support the campus.

The first class at the School of Osteopathic Medicine is expected to comprise 100 medical students. Enrollment is planned to expand annually to 200 students per class, with the goal of reaching a total enrollment of 800 students. In addition to the medical school, Franciscan is developing plans to expand the number of post-graduate residency slots in Indiana by more than 250.

Like many states across the U.S., Indiana is experiencing a physician shortage, most notably in primary care and in rural areas. Franciscan’s new medical school and postgraduate residency programs aim to help lessen the shortage of healthcare professionals in Indiana.

Plans for the School of Osteopathic Medicine have been touted by officials at the local and state levels, including Crown Point Mayor Pete Land, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun and Indiana Department of Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, MD, FACEP.

Franciscan Alliance is in the process of selecting an administrative staff of physicians and experienced medical school leaders to complete the planning process. The target student body will comprise residents of Indiana and other Midwestern states seeking a faith-based, high-quality medical education as well as those interested in practicing medicine in Indiana with Franciscan and its affiliated partners.

The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Ind. in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is a large Catholic health care system in the Midwest with 11 hospital campuses, more than 16,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Hospitals include Franciscan Health Carmel; Franciscan Health Crawfordsville; Franciscan Health Crown Point; Franciscan Health Dyer; Franciscan Health Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Lafayette; Franciscan Health Michigan City; Franciscan Health Mooresville; Franciscan Health Munster; Franciscan Health Indianapolis Orthopedic Hospital and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.