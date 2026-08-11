Purdue University Northwest ready to welcome student residents to Calumet Hall New student residence hall provides 150 beds

HAMMOND, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) students, university leaders and community partners proudly cut the ribbon Aug. 4 on the university’s newest building, Calumet Hall. The three-story, 42,000-square-foot structure expands PNW’s student housing options for on-campus living and learning opportunities.

Calumet Hall’s layout includes a mix of single- and double-occupancy rooms, as well as a common kitchen, laundry facilities, and study and lounge spaces. The building is designed to foster a social dynamic for PNW student residents that builds community, collaboration and personal leadership in a shared living space — important lessons students will take forward in their academic and professional careers.

“For many of our students, living on campus is a transformational part of their college experiences,” said PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford. “As our institution continues to evolve and adapt, we remain focused on creating spaces that support students’ success and innovation, as well as strengthening our role as an anchor institution in Northwest Indiana. Today is a celebration of progress, partnership and possibility, and a reminder that when we invest in our students, we invest in the future of our region and beyond.”

Adam Napravnik, a third-year Mechanical Engineering student, was introduced to the audience gathered at the celebratory ribbon-cutting as Calumet Hall’s incoming senior resident assistant. Since first arriving at PNW, Napravnik joined the student staff with PNW’s department of Housing and Residential Education to help build experiences and belonging for hundreds of PNW student residents. Napravnik, fellow student leaders and university staff members will welcome the newest student residents to Calumet Hall ahead of the fall 2026 semester.

“The housing and residential team has made my time at Purdue University Northwest truly incredible, and I have come to regard PNW student housing as my second home,” he said. “At PNW, we support each other’s ambitions and create a welcoming culture. It shows our commitment to Powering Onward and contributing proudly to the PNW alumni legacy. I cannot wait to watch the friendships, late-night study sessions and shared victories that will define life in Calumet Hall.”

City of Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., a PNW alumnus who has closely watched the university’s transformation during his time in office, shared his excitement that the university is prioritizing student experiences and resources, such as student housing.

“This new residence hall is another step in the transformation that’s taking place at PNW. This is the third residence hall to open during my time as mayor, and that’s not just a sign of growth for PNW, but for the city of Hammond as well,” McDermott said.

Stationed at the northeast corner of 173rd Street and Woodmar Avenue, Calumet Hall will bring student residents closer to the heart of the PNW Hammond campus, allowing them to be minutes away from their classes and various student services.

The name Calumet Hall celebrates the rich geographic and cultural heritage of the Northwest Indiana region that is home to PNW. The Calumet Region’s distinct biodiversity, history as a hub of industrial production, and proximity to Chicago are some of the many aspects that influenced the establishment and growth of the PNW campuses. Calumet Hall’s name thus reflects PNW’s unique place in the Purdue University system and the state of Indiana.

University leaders and partners broke ground in spring 2025 on the $29 million self-financed project. Calumet Hall’s construction was initiated in response to increased student demand for on-campus housing. In fall 2025, PNW’s department of Housing and Residential Education reported four consecutive years of waitlists for the university’s other two student residence facilities, Griffin and Peregrine halls.

Calumet Hall’s construction was led and completed by Berglund Construction.