Today A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. See less