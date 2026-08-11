As we continue to see the effects of the severe weather that quickly developed over Michigan City, residents are urged to remain cautious and alert to changing conditions.

For your safety, please stay away from downed power lines and treat all lines as live and dangerous. Power outages and downed lines should be reported directly to NIPSCO.

Michigan City crews will be out as soon as conditions become safe to survey damage, clear debris and address impacted areas. The City of Michigan City is aware of several fallen trees blocking roadways and is actively coordinating alternative routes for first responders. Please give crews and first responders space to work. Remember to slow down & move over.

For residents who need a safe place to shelter, the following City facilities are available:

• Michigan City City Hall — 100 E. Michigan Blvd. • Michigan City Fire Administration — 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. • Michigan City Police Department — 1201 E. Michigan Blvd.