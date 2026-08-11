FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, including the following
areas, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, Cass IN, De Kalb, Eastern St.
Joseph IN, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange,
Marshall, Miami, Noble, Northern Kosciusko, Northern La Porte,
Pulaski, Southern Kosciusko, Southern La Porte, Starke, Steuben,
Wabash, Wells, Western St. Joseph IN, White and Whitley and
northwest Ohio, including the following areas, Allen OH, Defiance,
Fulton OH, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Pockets of heavy rainfall have impacted portions of the watch
area over the past couple of days. Additional heavy rain is
forecasted this afternoon and evening with rainfall rates of
1 to 2 inches per hour or more possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
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