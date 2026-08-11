Tuesday afternoon, the Ogden Dunes Police department reported widespread damage in town and released the following statement:

“The recent storm in Ogden Dunes caused significant damage. Numerous trees and power lines are down, and several roads are blocked.

Street, Fire-Rescue, and Police Department teams are assessing conditions throughout the town.

If you have an emergency and need immediate help, call 9-1-1.

Avoid downed power lines, as they may be live and dangerous. Report downed lines or power outages to NIPSCO at 800-4-NIPSCO [800-464-7726]. For cable TV or internet outages, contact Frontier or Comcast Xfinity.

If your home or vehicle was damaged, contact your homeowners or auto insurance provider to file a claim.

Recovery may take several days. Please be patient and check on your neighbors, especially older community members.

Instructions:

Avoid downed power lines”