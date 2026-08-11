Closures:

Michigan City Area Schools closed Wednesday:

Due to widespread storm damage and power outages throughout the community, Michigan City Area Schools will be closed for all students on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. This is not an eLearning day. MCAS says they will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

Duneland School Corporation schools closed Wednesday:

“Due to severe storm damage throughout the community, there will be no school for DSC students on Wednesday, August 12, 2026”

Portage Schools Closed Wednesday:

“Due to the effects of today’s storm, the first day of school tomorrow, August 12, is canceled for all PTS schools. All scheduled extracurricular activities are canceled today and tomorrow as well.

We are currently assessing the safety of our campuses and are remaining in contact with city and township officials to monitor the progress of recovery. We will keep everyone updated on the status of school for the remainder of the week once we better understand the extent of the damages across the city and township and have a timeline for recovery efforts.

We appreciate your understanding, as the first day of school brings a great deal of anticipation and excitement. However, we must prioritize the safety of our students, staff, and families.

Thank you, and we hope everyone is staying safe.”

Westville:

“Due to the storm damage and power outages, Westville Middle/High School will be closed tomorrow, August 12.

Students first day back will be Thursday, August 13. We look forward to seeing all of our Blackhawks at 7:40AM!”

Westville Elementary also announced they are closed Wednesday. Their open house has been rescheduled for Thursday Aug. 13 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with their PTO meeting at 5 p.m.

East Porter County School Corporation:

“Due to severe weather and widespread power outages, including at Washington Township schools, the first day of classes at Washington Township is postponed tomorrow, August 12. Please note that Morgan Township and Kouts schools will still operate on schedule. We are closely monitoring power restoration efforts and conditions around Washington Township, and a decision regarding school for Thursday will be communicated as soon as more information becomes available. Thank you for your patience and understanding as crews work to safely restore power to our community—please stay safe”

South Central South Central High School-Union Mills:

Closed Wednesday.

“The First Day of School will now be Thursday, August 13th!”

South Central Elementary:

“Unfortunately, due to widespread power outages and storm damage, there will NO SCHOOL tomorrow, Wednesday, August 12th. Our first student day of the 2026-27 school year will now be on Thursday, August 13th. School will start at 8:00am for JH/HS students, and 8:05am for elementary students. Pre-k’s first day will also remain Thursday. Make-up information regarding tomorrow’s cancellation will be announced at a later time. “ Delays:

New Prairie United School Corporation: