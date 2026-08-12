The South Shore Line has given the following update regarding a modified schedule for Wednesday:

Due to damage and power outages caused by severe inclement weather on Aug. 11, South Shore Line service will operate on a significantly limited schedule on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026.

Passengers should expect significant delays and extended travel times on all trains. Additional delays, service adjustments, or cancellations may occur as crews continue working to repair weather-related damage and restore power.

South Bend Airport departures, Wednesday, Aug. 12:

Train 16 – 6:25 AM

Train 24 – 11:39 AM

Train 32 – 8:00 PM

Michigan City departures, Wednesday, Aug. 12:

Train 102 – 4:08 AM

Train 106 – 5:05 AM

Train 110 – 5:57 AM (Originate at 11th Street)

Train 122 – 10:55 AM

Train 126 – 2:18 PM

Train 128 – 3:37 PM

Train 130 – 5:39 PM

Train 403 – 4:30 AM (equipment to South Bend to make train 16)

Train 424 – 10:00 AM (equipment to South Bend to make Train 24)

Chicago departures, Wednesday, Aug. 12:

Train 7 – 8:48 AM

Train 109 – 10:30 AM

Train 11 – 12:35 PM

Train 113 – 2:45 PM

Train 17 – 4:04 PM

Train 121 – 5:00 PM

Train 25 – 5:30 PM

Train 129 – 6:25 PM

Train 133 – 9:03 PM

Train 101 – 12:45 AM

** IMPORTANT PASSENGER INFORMATION**

This is a limited operating plan and does not represent normal South Shore Line service. Customers traveling Wednesday should plan for significant delays in reaching their destinations and allow substantial additional travel time. Service conditions remain subject to change as repairs progress and operating conditions are evaluated. Additional trains may be cancelled or modified if conditions require.

NICTD crews are working to safely restore the railroad and return South Shore Line service to normal operations as quickly as conditions permit. We appreciate our passengers’ patience and understanding during this weather-related service disruption.