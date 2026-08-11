The Town of Chesterton announced on its Facebook page that the Community Room at Chesterton town hall is open to the public as emergency shelter.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Community Room at the Chesterton town hall is open to the public as an emergency shelter.

The town hall is located at 726 Broadway.

The Town of Chesterton also noted the following: “Enter the town hall through the double doors facing Broadway, then immediately look right to find the Community Room.

The town hall is being powered by a backup generator, so the elderly and those on oxygen especially—but anyone in need—is encouraged to use it.

Note, however: The conditions are spartan, though restroom facilities are available.

Note also: The capacity of the Community Room is 46.

The Community Room will be open for the next 48 hours, after which the Town Council will reassess the situation on the ground.