City departments are working collaboratively to address widespread damage and other impacts from yesterday’s severe storm, which left thousands of residents without power and brought down trees and power lines throughout Michigan City.

Trash and compost collection are suspended today so Refuse Department employees can assist Street Department crews with clearing downed trees and storm debris. Vector Control is also assisting with the response. Crews from all three departments will work through the weekend to remove debris and ensure roadways remain open.

The adjusted trash collection schedule is as follows:

• Thursday’s trash will be collected Friday. • Friday’s trash will be collected Saturday.

The City has received numerous reports of trees down on power lines and is aware of the affected locations. City officials are in contact with NIPSCO, whose crews must perform the work at locations involving electrical lines. City crews are placing barricades at those sites. Residents are advised to remain well away from downed power lines and to obey all barricades.

The lift station near Knapp School also lost power during the storm. Michigan City Sanitary District crews responded yesterday with a generator and began clearing inlets. The City is aware of standing water in streets in that area and is actively addressing the issue. Motorists should not attempt to drive through standing water.

Michigan City Transit is operating its regular bus schedule today, although riders should allow additional travel time and be prepared for possible storm-related delays.