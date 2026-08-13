La PORTE COUNTY – Back-to-school season should be an exciting time, but for many families, the rising cost of supplies adds extra stress. That’s why The Salvation Army is gearing up to host a “School Supply Drive” at both Walmart stores in La Porte County (Walmart, 5780 Franklin Street in Michigan City; and Walmart, 333 Boyd Blvd. in La Porte), making it easy for shoppers to give local students a strong start to the school year.

On Friday, August 14 between 8:00 a.m. and noon, shoppers at Walmart in La Porte County can grab a few extra school supplies and drop them in Salvation Army collection bins right at the front of the store. Every donation helps a child in La Porte County head back to class with confidence.

“As the cost of living continues to rise, many parents are finding it harder than ever to afford the basic supplies their children need for school,” said Major Becky Simmons, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army serving La Porte County. “Thanks to the generosity of Walmart shoppers, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to start the school year ready to learn.”

All school supplies collected during the campaign will stay in the local community, and will be given directly to Michigan City Area Schools and La Porte Community School Corporation, respectively, for distribution to teachers and students.

For more than 40 years, Walmart and The Salvation Army have worked together to meet urgent needs across the country. Today, thanks to retailers like Walmart, The Salvation Army serves nearly 29 million Americans annually through programs that address poverty, hunger, homelessness, and other critical challenges.

How to Support the “School Supply Drive” Campaign:

Visit Walmart (5780 Franklin Street in Michigan City or 333 Boyd Blvd. in La Porte) on Friday, August 14 between 8:00 a.m. and noon

Purchase school supplies from the requested list or your choice

Drop donations in the Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of the store

Together, we can give every student in La Porte County a strong start to the new school year.

For more information about The Salvation Army’s local programs or how to get involved, visit www.salaporte.org or www.samichigancity.org; or contact local offices at (219) 326-5342 or (219) 874-6885.