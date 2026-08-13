The Salvation Army is responding in areas affected by the severe storms on August 11. The Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) team is distributing water and food to residents in La Porte and Porter counties in a coordinated effort to assist households still without power or access to food and water.

The response is being coordinated at The Salvation Army Michigan City Corps, which is located at 1201 Franklin Street. Food is being gathered and prepped at the corps before it is sent out for distribution.

The City of Portage has opened a centralized feeding site at the Portage High School Field House, located at 6450 E Highway 6. The Salvation Army was on site yesterday and the team will be back on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to continue serving area residents.

An EDS mobile feeding kitchen (canteen) has also been deployed to bring supplies out into storm-damaged neighborhoods in and around La Porte yesterday and today.

The Salvation Army encourages residents to prioritize safety and to follow guidance from local authorities. Those wishing to support disaster relief efforts are asked to monitor official Salvation Army communications for future needs. Monetary donations to help with this disaster response can be made at salarmy.us/nwindianaeds.