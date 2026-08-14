STORM UPDATE: STATE OF EMERGENCY

While we were covered under the County and the Governor’s declarations, I’ve declared a state of emergency for the City of La Porte. This is in an effort to maximize the resources and assistance available to us, as having our own helps to secure additional support from FEMA for our community.

Our crews remain hard at work to cut and clear trees — please stay off the roads if at all possible to allow them space to work safely!!!

If you need immediate assistance, please call 911!!!!

If you need connected to resources (meals, showers, etc.), call Indiana’s 211 hotline or as always, I can be reached at 219-363-7293….

Keep helping one another….