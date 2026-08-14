ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP will begin construction of an interchange at State Road 2 and Larrison Blvd/Strawberry Rd on or after Monday, August 17.

Starting next week, the left passing lane of State Road 2 will be closed in the westbound direction. Traffic patterns will change as construction progresses. State Road 2 will maintain at least one travel lane in each direction, with lane closures and traffic shifts as needed. Access to and from Larrison Blvd will be reduced to right in, right out movements, and Larrison Blvd will be realigned to intersect with State Road 2 to the east of the current intersection while construction is occurring. Strawberry Rd will be closed to the south of State Road 2.

The existing two-way stop-controlled intersection will be converted to a grade-separated interchange with a design referred to as a diverging diamond. The project will include constructing two bridges carrying Larrison Blvd/Strawberry Rd over State Road 2 and four single-lane interchange ramps, widening Larrison Blvd/Strawberry Rd approaching the interchange, and installing traffic signals north and south of State Road 2 to control traffic on Larrison Blvd/Strawberry Rd when crossing over the diverging diamond interchange. State Road 2 will remain a four-lane divided highway with two lanes in each direction. The interchange is expected to open to traffic in late 2027.

A public hearing was held in March 2026 to offer all interested persons an opportunity to comment on current design plans. Learn more about the project at bit.ly/SR2LarrisonBlvd.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.