FORT MYERS, Fla. – Franciscan Alliance and Millennium Physician Group Wednesday announced a strategic partnership designed to strengthen primary care, expand patient access and advance high-quality, affordable healthcare for patients across Indiana.

The partnership brings together Franciscan Alliance’s deep Indiana roots and trusted physician network with Millennium Physician Group’s physician-led operating model, practice management expertise, advanced analytics and value-based care capabilities. Together, the organizations will support physicians, strengthen care coordination and help patients receive more connected, high-quality care while advancing a healthcare model focused on quality, outcomes and affordability.

The collaboration also supports Indiana’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare affordability, transparency and access for Hoosiers through innovative, value-based care delivery.

“Our mission has always been to meet people where they are and provide compassionate, high-quality care to the communities we serve,” said Kevin Leahy, president and chief executive officer of Franciscan Alliance. “As Franciscan Alliance celebrates 150 years of serving Indiana, this partnership represents the next chapter in that mission. By combining our trusted community presence with Millennium’s proven expertise in value-based care, we are strengthening our ability to expand access, enhance quality and deliver more affordable healthcare for generations to come.”

Through the partnership, Franciscan physicians will remain part of the Franciscan Alliance physician network while gaining access to enhanced operational support, advanced analytics, care coordination resources and technology designed to reduce administrative burden and improve clinical performance. Patients will benefit from better-connected care teams, stronger chronic disease management and a more seamless healthcare experience. The collaboration is designed to extend Franciscan Alliance’s longstanding commitment to compassionate, community-based care, a vision shared by Millennium.

“Millennium was built on the belief that strong primary care is the foundation of better health,” said Tesha Simpson, chief executive officer of Millennium Healthcare. “We’re honored to partner with Franciscan Alliance to help advance its vision for value-based care and support physicians with the operational resources, technology and clinical expertise needed to deliver exceptional care while improving affordability and patient outcomes.”

As a leading physician health group, Millennium is recognized for its experience in value-based care. Millennium is part of a national value-based care platform partially owned by Elevance Health. Millennium supports physicians, health systems and payers through care models that strengthen care coordination, improve quality and support long-term sustainability.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping physicians succeed in value-based care while preserving Franciscan Alliance’s mission, local relationships and longstanding commitment to the communities it serves.

About Millennium Physician Group

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, Millennium Physician Group is a leading physician health group, with more than 1,100 healthcare providers across Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas. Nationally recognized as a leader in value-based care, Millennium’s mission is to connect patients to a healthier life through physician-led, patient-centered care. Millennium operates as a national care delivery platform expanding access to comprehensive primary care across Commercial, Individual Exchange, Medicare and Medicaid health plans. Learn more at www.millenniumphysician.com.

About Franciscan Alliance

The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Indiana in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is a large Catholic health care system in the Midwest with 11 hospital campuses, more than 18,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Hospitals include Franciscan Alliance Carmel; Franciscan Alliance Crawfordsville; Franciscan Alliance Crown Point; Franciscan Alliance Dyer; Franciscan Alliance Indianapolis; Franciscan Alliance Lafayette; Franciscan Alliance Michigan City; Franciscan Alliance Mooresville; Franciscan Alliance Munster; Franciscan Alliance Orthopedic Hospital (Carmel) and Franciscan Alliance Rensselaer.