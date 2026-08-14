Gary, Ind. – The organizers of the Gary Air Show have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2026 Gary Air Show and Twilight Drone & Pyro Show, originally scheduled for August 21-23, 2026, due to the widespread impact of the recent storms that have caused significant damage throughout Northwest Indiana and the City of Gary.

With Governor Braun declaring a statewide disaster emergency, all police, fire and emergency personnel in the region are fully committed to assisting residents and businesses impacted by the storms, making it essential that all available resources remain focused on response and recovery efforts for Lake County.

“Our hearts are with the families, businesses, and neighborhoods that have been affected by these devastating storms,” said Phil Taillon, President and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority. “While we know how much residents and visitors alike were looking forward to the event, this is a time for our community to focus its energy and resources on recovery and rebuilding. The safety and well-being of our residents and visitors must come first. I would like to personally thank all the first responders and emergency crews for working around the clock throughout this catastrophic severe weather event.”

Organizers would like to thank the partners, sponsors, performers, volunteers, public safety agencies, and community organizations who have worked tirelessly to prepare for this year’s event. Their support and dedication have been instrumental in making the Gary Air Show one of the region’s premier summer traditions.

While the air show will not take place this year, organizers remain committed to bringing the event back in 2027 and celebrating the resilience and strength of the Northwest Indiana community.