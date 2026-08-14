A semi truck driver died after a crash Wednesday night involving two semis in La Porte County.

According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday night at 10:17 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of U.S. 30 and State Road 39 reference a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMV).

The initial on-scene investigation determined that the traffic control device at the intersection was not operating at the time of the crash.

An International semi-tractor was pulling a trailer eastbound on US 30. The CMV had stopped at the intersection for the inoperative traffic control device.

A Peterbilt semi-tractor, being operated by 32-year-old Johnny J. Rodriguez of Lakeland, Florida, was pulling a trailer eastbound on US 30.

Police say Rodriguez failed to slow down and crashed into the rear of the trailer that the International semi was pulling.

Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene.