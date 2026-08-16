LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co Inc will begin a resurfacing project on U.S. 12/20/41 between U.S. 41/Calumet Ave and the Illinois state line on or after Monday, August 17.

Patching and resurfacing operations will be conducted under lane closures, with one or two travel lanes closed at a time. The outside shoulders will be closed through the project area for ADA sidewalk ramp reconstruction. Pedestrian detours will be posted as needed.

Phase one will include full and partial depth patching, which involves replacing to a farther depth than the resurfacing will. Areas with structural issues are identified and the road is replaced down to the base for durable, long-term repairs. The road will be fully milled and paved in phase two, including patched sections to ensure a smooth driving surface with the adjacent area.

Construction activities will be ongoing in the area through early November. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.