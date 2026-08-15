La Porte Community School Corporation gave the following update on Friday regarding the first day of school set for Wednesday and a storm update:

Five school buildings and the transportation center remain without power following this week’s storm

LA PORTE, Ind. La Porte Community School Corporation will begin the 2026-27 school year Wednesday, Aug. 19, Superintendent Sandra Wood announced Friday. The first day of school had originally been scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14.

The change follows the severe storm that struck earlier this week, causing widespread power outages and storm damage across Northwest Indiana. As of Friday afternoon, five district school buildings and the LPCSC Transportation Center remained without power.

“Our goal is to have the first day of school in every building on the same day,” Wood said. “This community cares about starting the school year together and celebrating it together, and we hope moving to Wednesday makes that possible.”

Restoring power is only the first step in reopening a school building, district officials said. Before students return, food must be moved back into buildings, technology must be tested and repaired where the outage caused damage, bus routes must be prepared and adjusted for road conditions, and building air systems must be reset.

La Porte Middle School, La Porte High School and La Porte Alternative Education/Unity will offer open building access Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families and students from those schools, whose open house events were canceled last week, may pick up schedules and walk the halls before classes begin.

Wood acknowledged the toll the storm has taken on families and staff.

“We know many of you are dealing with tremendous challenges at home, now with the added uncertainty of when school will resume,” she said. “Our hearts are with all of you as you navigate the aftermath of this storm.”

The district will continue to assess building conditions daily and will announce any additional changes as soon as possible. Because cell service and internet remain unreliable across the area, LPCSC is sharing updates through ParentSquare, its website, its Facebook page, and local media outlets.