Come celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Mill Pond Fest on Saturday 8/22 and Sunday 8/23 in Union Mills
Join Ric Federighi and TEAM WIMS LIVE on Saturday 8/22 from 9a-11a brought to you by Visit Michigan City La Porte ! Family friendly, Car Show, Food, Music, and so much more.
This year marks the 40th Anniversary of The Mill Pond Festival! This year the festival takes place on Saturday, August 22nd and Sunday, August 23rd, 2026.
Located at: 100 Mill Pond Road Union Mills, IN 46382
Check out the schedule of events! Visit their website at www.millpondfestival.org