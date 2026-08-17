The Town of Chesterton has released the following statement about the Town Council Meeting today to extend the Local Disaster Emergency: The Chesterton Town Council will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the town hall, 726 Broadway.

The purpose of the special emergency meeting: To extend by 30 days the seven-day Local Disaster Emergency which Town Council President Erin Collins, D-2nd, on Wednesday morning, Aug. 12.

That declaration does the following:

*Activates all applicable emergency response and recovery plans and authorize the use of available municipal personnel, equipment, resources, and mutual aid necessary to protect life and property and respond to the effects of this emergency.

*Authorizes municipal departments and officials to take all lawful and necessary actions to respond to the emergency, assess damage, clear roadways, restore essential services, protect public infrastructure, and assist affected resident.

*Urges all residents and visitors to avoid unnecessary travel throughout the Town of Chesterton so that emergency responders, public works crews, utility personnel, and other essential workers may safely perform their duties.

*Directs residents requiring immediate police, fire, or emergency medical assistant to call 911.