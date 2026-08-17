Thomas B. Kelso, 76, Porter, Indiana, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:42 pm in Northwest Health-Porter, Valparaiso, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 18, 2026 at Fairhaven Baptist Church, 86 E. Oak Hill Road, Chesterton, Indiana with Dr. Jeremiah Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Chesterton Cemetery, Chesterton, Indiana. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 10:00 am -11:00 am in the Fairhaven Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.

Contributions may be made to Fairhaven Baptist Church, 86 E. Oak Hill Road, Chesterton, Indiana 46304.

To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com.