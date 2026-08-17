Longtime Coolspring Fire Chief Mick Pawlik was recognized by Indiana Governor Mike Braun on Sunday. Mick received the Circle of Corydon, the second highest honor a citizen can receive in the Hoosier state.

Mick has served more than 30 years as the Chief of the department, the busiest volunteer fire department in La Porte County. He recently stepped down as chief however remains an active member of the department.

State Representative Jim Pressel brought the chief’s hard work and dedication to attention of the Governor who issued the award. State Representative Randy Novak and State Senator Mike Bohacek attended the ceremony at the fire station when the award was presented.

PHOTOS and STORY Coutesy of Michael Kellems