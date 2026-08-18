On August 14th, at approximately 11:17 P.M., Michigan City Police Officers observed a vehicle traveling the wrong direction on West 11th Street from Washington Street. An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop due

to the motorist traveling the wrong way down a one-way street, however the motorist accelerated and refused to stop. The officer initiated a vehicle pursuit and followed the vehicle before it crashed into a guardrail along the South Shore Railroad at the intersection of West 11th Street and Ohio Street.

The crash resulted in the driver and three passengers being injured. Officers provided life saving measures to the three passengers before LaPorte County EMS transported all the occupants to Franciscan Health Hospital for medical treatment. One adult passenger was flown to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries.

Two other juvenile passengers continue to receive medical treatment at Franciscan Health Hospital for life threatening injuries.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was identified as 18-year-old Michigan City resident Jaelyn Maida. Maida was arrested for the following offenses after being released from the hospital:

1. Resisting Law Enforcement-Causing Death or Catastrophic Injury (Level 3 Felony) 2. 3 Counts of Criminal Recklessness/Aggressive Driving-Resulting in Catastrophic Injury or Death (Level 5 Felony) Maida was transported to the LaPorte County Jail and issued a $15,000 cash bond. Maida’s booking photo is attached to this press release courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in this crash. Indiana State Police are investigating the crash, and toxicology results are pending. No further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Other responding agencies who assisted with this incident include the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS, Long Beach Police Department and Indiana State Police.