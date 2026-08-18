MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Due to the significant storm response currently underway across northern Indiana, NIPSCO has made the decision to cancel the Community Customer Care Center events scheduled for Aug. 18 in Merrillville and Aug. 19 in La Porte. This decision allows our teams to remain focused on storm response activities and supporting customers impacted by this historic weather event.

We appreciate the community’s understanding and apologize for any inconvenience. Customers seeking information about billing, energy assistance, energy efficiency resources or other customer support services can visit NIPSCO.com/ConnectingYou.

NIPSCO remains committed to providing opportunities for customers to connect directly with our team and access available resources. Rescheduled event dates will be announced once they have been determined.