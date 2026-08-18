NIPSCO released the following to social media on Monday about storm scammers:

“During the ongoing storm restoration, we want to remind customers to beware of scammers that may try to target you by impersonating a NIPSCO employee or contractor. If you are unsure about a person claiming to be a representative from our company:

– Ask for ID – Our employees and contractors wear their IDs visibly

– Look for the logo – Our employees wear white hard hats with the NIPSCO logo and drive vehicles with the NIPSCO logo displayed on both the driver and passenger doors

– Call us – If you are not sure about a phone call, email, program, offer or person claiming to be affiliated with us, please call our customer care team at 1-800-4NIPSCO (1-800-464-7726)”