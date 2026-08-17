On August 14th, at approximately 8:06 P.M., the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of Ramada Inn, located at 5820 Franklin Street. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 responded to the scene where they located a pedestrian suffering from life threatening injuries. The pedestrian was transported by LaPorte County EMS to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City and then flown to a regional hospital by MedFlight for advanced medical treatment.

A black colored pickup truck left the scene after making impact with the pedestrian. Investigators are attempting to locate the pickup truck and identify the driver. No further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has additional information of this incident to contact lead investigator Captain Greg Jesse at (219) 874-3221, Ext. 1008 or via email at gjesse@emichigancity.com. Other responding agencies who assisted with this incident include the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS and Memorial MedFlight.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-STOP, by completing an online submission form at www.michianacrimestoppers.com, or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!