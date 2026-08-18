“Today, Elwood and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas. His signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top.” – Billy F Gibbons

Following Frank’s passing, ZZ Top has canceled its upcoming shows in Salt Lake City and Colorado Springs. The band will resume its current The Big One! Tour this weekend with two dates in at Austin City Limits, one of Frank’s favorite venues and in a city that had been something of a second home for him.