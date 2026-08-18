In Porter County this past Sunday a group from Laborers Local 81 of Valparaiso began the chainsaw-intensive work of tree-clearing along the 3.1-mile stretch of the Prairie Duneland Trail in the Town of Chesterton, the town reported on Facebook.

This stretch of trail runs from South 15th Street to the pedestrian bridge over Ind. 149.

As of Monday afternoon, the Prairie Duneland Trail remains closed to the public until further notice, according to the Town of Chesterton.

Photo credit: Town of Chesterton