Good afternoon, Michigan City. This morning I joined a coordination call with NIPSCO leadership, area mayors, and local officials to get a direct update on power restoration across our region. Here is what I can share with you:

What Happened

This storm was a derecho, essentially an inland hurricane, with sustained winds over 100 mph. NIPSCO’s own team, many of whom have worked hurricanes across the South, said the damage rivals what they have seen in major hurricane restoration. At the peak, more than 400,000 customers across NIPSCO’s territory lost power. LaPorte, Lake, and Porter counties took the brunt of it.

What NIPSCO Is Doing

They have over 2,500 people working restoration right now, including crews brought in from across the country, housed at a base camp at Southlake Mall. Nearly 300 vegetation crews are clearing trees off lines. Crews are working 16-hour days. As of this call, they are at about 80 percent restored across all outages.

What Comes Next

NIPSCO committed to releasing community-specific restoration estimates daily going forward, not just a regional number. Priority order is medical facilities and critical infrastructure first, then large customer counts, then commercial and residential. They are aiming to get the large majority of customers back on by the end of this week, with a smaller number extending into the weekend.

A Few Things I Need You to Know

If you see a downed line, assume it is live. Do not touch it and do not let contractors or crews try to move it. Report it right away.

If your power is on around you but not at your house, it may be a wire, meter, or weatherhead issue specific to your home. NIPSCO is compiling a list of certified electricians, including through the Indiana Electricians Union, to help residents get weatherhead repairs done quickly. A damaged weatherhead is the homeowner’s responsibility to repair before power can be restored to that connection.

Clearing tree debris off roadways helps crews get to lines faster. Please do not attempt to clear anything touching a power line yourself.

I will keep pushing NIPSCO for community-specific numbers. At this time we have 357 locations without power. Thank you for your patience. Eight-plus days without power is not something any of us take lightly, and I am staying on this until every one of our residents is back on.