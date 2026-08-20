MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Health Michigan City is now offering shoulder replacement surgeries using the new Stryker Mako robotic-arm-assisted surgery system.

Mako SmartRobotics expanded its technology into shoulder replacement with the limited-market launch of Mako Shoulder in 2025 and a full commercial launch in early 2026. Franciscan Health Michigan City is the first hospital in Northwest Indiana to use the new Stryker Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery system to perform shoulder replacement surgeries.

“Patients and their families no longer have to travel to large cities and endure additional stress and expense to receive the latest in state-of-the-art advanced surgical procedures,” Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dr. Stacey Leva, DO, said. “We are proud that this investment allows our patients and their families to have peace of mind and improved quality of life right in their own backyard.”

Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Bernardo Israel Yahuaca, MD, received specialized training alongside one of the leading surgeons in the field to perform shoulder replacement surgeries using the Stryker Mako robotic-arm-assisted surgery system.

“I am proud to bring another new technique and technology to the area,” said Dr. Yahuaca, who has brought multiple such advancements to the Region. “I will continue to provide the highest level, world-class shoulder care with a small-town feel.”

Dr. Yahuaca, who is shoulder and elbow fellowship trained, said increased accuracy also allows for less bone loss for the patient during surgery.

“I pre-plan all shoulder replacements, but when you are in person, you have to see it and adjust accordingly,” Dr. Yahuaca said. “The system improves accuracy to translate the pre-op plan in surgery.”

Patients seeking shoulder replacement first see Dr. Yahuaca in his office for a consultation to discuss surgical options. If the patient decides to have shoulder replacement surgery, Dr. Yahuaca orders a CT scan with special protocols that transfer to the Stryker Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery system.

The surgery itself takes about an hour or less and most patients go home the same day. Patients wear a sling for a few weeks before slowly increasing activity and beginning physical therapy.

“As the technology advances, it makes us more accurate and we’re going to see better outcomes for our patients,” Dr. Yahuaca said. “This is not life-saving surgery, but it is quality-of-life surgery.”

Dr. Yahuaca said many patients who choose shoulder replacement surgery complain of increased pain and reduced mobility, making it difficult to perform simple daily activities such as grabbing a coffee mug from a high shelf, washing their hair or putting on a jacket. Other patients say they can no longer kayak or play golf, tennis or pickleball without pain.

The surgery aims to increase mobility and reduce pain.

“Some of the best feedback is when they say they can hold or play with their grandkids again,” he said.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Dr. Yahuaca’s office at Franciscan Physician Network Coolspring Health Center, 1225 E. Coolspring Ave. in Michigan City at (219) 861-8161.